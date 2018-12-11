Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 875 Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $298.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $277.20 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

