Bellway (BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

BWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bellway to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,716 ($48.56) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,584 ($46.83) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,823.89 ($49.97).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,451 ($32.03) on Monday. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,654 ($34.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,805 ($49.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $48.00.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 10,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39), for a total transaction of £305,111.30 ($398,681.95).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

