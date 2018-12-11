BidaskClub Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.71.

FFIN stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,421,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

