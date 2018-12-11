Biffa PLC (BIFF) Receives GBX 250.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Richard Pike acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £175,700 ($229,583.17).

LON BIFF traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 192.20 ($2.51). The stock had a trading volume of 123,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,367. Biffa has a 52-week low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

