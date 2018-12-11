Big Lots (BIG) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIG. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $39.00 to $3.55 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE:BIG opened at $29.64 on Monday. Big Lots has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

