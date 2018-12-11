Big Lots (BIG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIG. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Big Lots from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Big Lots by 13.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,563,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 9.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 186,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,370 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

