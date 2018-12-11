BigONE Token Price Hits $0.98 (BIG)

BigONE Token (CURRENCY:BIG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. One BigONE Token token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00012325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BigONE Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BigONE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BigONE Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.02625683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00141898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00171383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.09216497 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029841 BTC.

About BigONE Token

BigONE Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. BigONE Token’s official Twitter account is @BigONEexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. BigONE Token’s official website is big.one.

Buying and Selling BigONE Token

