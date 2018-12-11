BioScrip (BIOS) versus New York Health Care (BBAL) Critical Comparison

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BioScrip and New York Health Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioScrip 0 0 4 0 3.00 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioScrip currently has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 35.62%. Given BioScrip’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioScrip is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Profitability

This table compares BioScrip and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioScrip -7.50% N/A -8.91% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of BioScrip shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of BioScrip shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BioScrip has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Health Care has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioScrip and New York Health Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioScrip $817.19 million 0.60 -$64.19 million ($0.44) -8.69 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Health Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioScrip.

Summary

BioScrip beats New York Health Care on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc. provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care. It also offers home nursing products and services to patients suffering from chronic and acute medical conditions. The company offers its services at patient's homes, outpatient clinics, nursing facilities, physician's offices, and ambulatory infusion centers. It markets and sells its products and services through sales and marketing representatives, and payor relationships. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

New York Health Care Company Profile

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

