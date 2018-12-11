BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.56% of BioTelemetry worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $512,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $40,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,097 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.57.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/biotelemetry-inc-beat-shares-sold-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.