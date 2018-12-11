Bitauto (BITA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) shares were down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 2,641,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,100,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Several analysts have commented on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. started coverage on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bitauto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. Bitauto’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bitauto by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 48,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bitauto by 88.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bitauto by 28.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 505,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Bitauto by 45.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bitauto by 107.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 830,477 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitauto Company Profile (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

