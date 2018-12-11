Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $59.56 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $3,419.43 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Huobi, BCEX and ChaoEX. Bitcoin has a market cap of $59.56 billion and approximately $4.79 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.99 or 0.03014262 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.02135768 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00069282 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003575 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000595 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 17,417,437 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paribu, BitBay, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Bithumb, Upbit, CoinBene, OEX, LATOKEN, LakeBTC, BTC-Alpha, BTCBOX, Korbit, HADAX, Huobi, Bitbank, Coinsquare, Instant Bitex, Coinone, Vebitcoin, Cryptonex, Bit-Z, Tidex, UEX, bitFlyer, Coinbe, xBTCe, EXX, Kucoin, BigONE, B2BX, CoinEgg, BitForex, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, IDCM, Cobinhood, Bitsane, Coincheck, RightBTC, Zaif, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Negocie Coins, Poloniex, Simex, Trade By Trade, Exrates, DOBI trade, BitMart, CPDAX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, itBit, C2CX, Coinbase Pro, MBAex, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinroom, CoinsBank, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im, CEX.IO, Bitinka, DigiFinex, LBank, Kryptono, Bitstamp, ABCC, OOOBTC, IDAX, Ovis, InfinityCoin Exchange, BiteBTC, Mercatox, Bibox, OKEx, Livecoin, Exmo, Binance, Bitlish, Liquid, HitBTC, Gate.io, Gemini, Coindeal, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, Iquant, QuadrigaCX, DragonEX, BCEX, LocalTrade, Coinhub, CoinTiger, FCoin, Kraken and BitMEX. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

