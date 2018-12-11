Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches Market Cap of $9,529.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $9,529.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.01873980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00424563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00018633 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008652 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

