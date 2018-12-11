BK Technologies Inc (BKTI) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

BKTI stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. BK Technologies has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services.

