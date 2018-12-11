BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 358,319 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.95% of Steven Madden worth $415,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 616.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 113,772 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $143,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,788.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Randall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $46,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,095. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/blackrock-inc-boosts-position-in-steven-madden-ltd-shoo.html.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.