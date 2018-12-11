BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.90% of Omnicell worth $424,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 391.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $79.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.48 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their price target on Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $396,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,666.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,267 shares of company stock worth $1,316,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/blackrock-inc-grows-stake-in-omnicell-inc-omcl.html.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.