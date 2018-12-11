Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (MEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0002 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MEN opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc.

