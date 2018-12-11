BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

MYF stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

