Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

