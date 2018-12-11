Blair William & Co. IL Has $635,000 Position in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Expedia Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 75,398 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,863 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 6,138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

