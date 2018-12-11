Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $231,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $34.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.29%. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

