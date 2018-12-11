BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $39,314.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.02594639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00137947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00171130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.93 or 0.09223755 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029923 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,613,594 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network, Tidex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

