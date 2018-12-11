Blue Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,921.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Blue Protocol has a market cap of $607,833.00 and approximately $58,921.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.02594639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00137947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00171130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.93 or 0.09223755 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029923 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

