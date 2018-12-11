bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) COO Susanna Gatti High Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,875 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $198,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 3rd, Susanna Gatti High sold 1,890 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $215,138.70.

BLUE opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $99.15 and a one year high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.76 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 37.9% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 17.7% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 37.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $628,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

