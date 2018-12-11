bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) COO Susanna Gatti High Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,875 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $198,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 3rd, Susanna Gatti High sold 1,890 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $215,138.70.
BLUE opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $99.15 and a one year high of $236.17.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.76 EPS for the current year.
BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 37.9% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 17.7% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 37.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $628,000.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.
