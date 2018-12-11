BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,021 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Allison Transmission worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 87,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 120,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Macquarie lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

NYSE ALSN opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 90.71%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 262,795 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $13,562,849.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,766,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 111,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $5,770,232.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,133 shares in the company, valued at $20,714,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

