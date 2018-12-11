Boeing Co (BA) Position Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $2,852,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 6,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $326.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $279.90 and a 52-week high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

WARNING: “Boeing Co (BA) Position Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/boeing-co-ba-position-lifted-by-meeder-asset-management-inc.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.