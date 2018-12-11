Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $326.35 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $279.90 and a 12 month high of $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

