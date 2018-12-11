Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Acquires 51,812 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,812 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 22.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,405 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,345.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,471 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 629.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/bontempo-ohly-capital-mgmt-llc-acquires-51812-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.