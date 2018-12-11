Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Acquires 5,684 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 1.9% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,318,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,778,000 after buying an additional 268,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,725,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,358,000 after buying an additional 158,261 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,848,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,357,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,666,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,713,000 after buying an additional 282,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,437,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,451,000 after buying an additional 108,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $41,948.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.95 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,947.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

