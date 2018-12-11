Bonterra Energy (BNE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a C$10.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$21.00. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$6.36 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.26 and a 12-month high of C$20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$63.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.05999999385507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider George Frederick Fink bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.75 per share, with a total value of C$44,375.00. Also, insider Robb Douglas Thompson bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,470.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,655.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

