BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. 1,210,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in BorgWarner by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

