Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.16% of Boston Properties worth $221,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 317.1% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,064,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,404 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 418.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 583,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 471,065 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 21.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,636,000 after purchasing an additional 443,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after purchasing an additional 326,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 330.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.85.

Shares of BXP opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

