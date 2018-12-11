Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Position Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814,601 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.40% of Boston Scientific worth $746,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,622,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,517,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,765 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,062,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,355,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $228,089.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,009,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Shares of BSX opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

