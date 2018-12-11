Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $54,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,161 shares of company stock worth $13,009,952. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 103.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

