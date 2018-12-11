Box Inc (BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. 85,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,230. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.58 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 482.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,000 shares of company stock worth $3,100,680. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 536,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.