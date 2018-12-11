Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3,773.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 431,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,604. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.