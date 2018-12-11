Brian James Harris Purchases 2,000 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Stock

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) CFO Brian James Harris bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian James Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 4th, Brian James Harris bought 2,000 shares of Summit Materials stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Brian James Harris bought 5,000 shares of Summit Materials stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00.

NYSE:SUM opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,620,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,717,000 after buying an additional 2,758,136 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,516,000 after buying an additional 1,903,266 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,536,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,290,000 after buying an additional 1,416,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,188,000.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

