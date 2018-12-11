Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Invests $266,000 in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.39. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Ruth acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.04 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,287.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

