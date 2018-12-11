Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRC. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

NYSE:GRC opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $827.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.49 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-gorman-rupp-co-grc.html.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.