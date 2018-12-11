Brightcove (BCOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $252.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Deborah M. Besemer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,696 shares in the company, valued at $747,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 287,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 45.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 722,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 286,537 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 120.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,750,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 957,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.