Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Visa by 7.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Visa by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 14.7% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/bristlecone-advisors-llc-has-6-02-million-holdings-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.