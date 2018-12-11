BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.02 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,458 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,219 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

