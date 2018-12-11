BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.80 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,982 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,585,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,409,000 after purchasing an additional 757,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,465,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,278,000 after purchasing an additional 291,671 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,218,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,671,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,629,000 after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CF Industries by 35.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,172,000 after purchasing an additional 502,919 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.52.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

