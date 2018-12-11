Britvic (BVIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 950 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 937 ($12.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Shore Capital raised Britvic to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Britvic from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 761 ($9.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 857.55 ($11.21).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 804.50 ($10.51) on Friday. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 633.50 ($8.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 839 ($10.96).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 53.80 ($0.70) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a GBX 20.30 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.90.

In other Britvic news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 31,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16), for a total value of £269,266.20 ($351,843.98).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

