Broadcom (AVGO) Raised to “Buy” at Miller Tabak

Miller Tabak upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $239.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $274.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

