Brokerages Anticipate Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agilysys’ earnings. Agilysys reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilysys will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilysys.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.51 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGYS. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,693 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $58,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,747.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 14,317 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $224,633.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,730.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,988. The stock has a market cap of $366.81 million, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.26. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.