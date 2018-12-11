Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (CAC) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Camden National’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $50.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Camden National an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden National stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,827. Camden National has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $577.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

