Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $9.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.48 billion and the highest is $9.70 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.65 billion to $40.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.64 billion to $41.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $46.46. 21,917,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,730,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 6,303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 731,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 719,782 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 196,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 134,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 253,338 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,711,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $339,749,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

