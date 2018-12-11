Brokerages Expect American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.84. American Financial Group posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

AFG stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $92.63 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $20,541,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,116,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,716,000 after purchasing an additional 73,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,630,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

