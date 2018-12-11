Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.72. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.99 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Canada Goose to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,647,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,967,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,199,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,452,000 after buying an additional 1,156,186 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,875,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,688,000 after buying an additional 570,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after buying an additional 440,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.29. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $72.27.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.