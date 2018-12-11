Brokerages Expect Qualys Inc (QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.20 Million

Analysts expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce $74.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.02 million. Qualys reported sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $278.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.71 million to $279.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $330.27 million, with estimates ranging from $327.06 million to $334.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Qualys to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $900,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,627 shares in the company, valued at $15,359,842.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $156,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,371 shares of company stock worth $2,935,976 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,005,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,238,000 after acquiring an additional 102,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qualys by 62.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.37. Qualys has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

